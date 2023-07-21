by Linda Straker

ASP Douglas confirmed 14 June gunshot incident was during a drug bust

200 pounds of cannabis and a vehicle confiscated

Dr Mitchell received calls to confirm he was not targetted

Police have confirmed that the 14 June 2023 gunshot incident Opposition Leader Dr Keith Mitchell told the Parliament about during the 18 July 2023 Sitting of the Lower House, was a drug bust that resulted in the confiscation of 200 pounds of cannabis and a vehicle.

Speaking under the “Personal Explanation” in the Sitting, Dr Mitchell informed the House that the gunshots were heard a short time after he had driven through the community in St George’s North West, the constituency he represents in the Lower House or House of Representatives. He said after the shots were heard, people in the community called him frantically to confirm that he was not the target.

“I happened to pass just before there was a serious confrontation with guns involving the Police and some individuals. Literally, there were gunshots heard in the streets between the Police and those individuals. This was quite serious; I got calls, people were frightened and were asking me what was going on because I was there not long before,” Dr Mitchell said.

He told the Sitting that such an incident brings to light the serious crime issues currently facing the nation. “And therefore, it gives me the opportunity to comment a little further because it involves me, and I am sure there are other issues involving other citizens in this country,” as he referred to the increase in criminal activities recorded by the Police. “Any one of us can go down because of what is taking place; increase in murders, suicide and violent actions that are engulfing this country, it is one that should occupy all our minds. It is not about Government nor about the Opposition or about any other group,” he told the members through the Speaker.

ASP Simon Douglas, Head of the Community Relations Department, said that the gunshots heard on the night of 14 June 2023 were fired by police officers conducting a drug raid. “It was not a shoot out, but the Police did fire shots behind the suspects who fled the scene. During that drug bust, we confiscated 200 pounds of cannabis with a street value of EC$453,600 and a vehicle,” he said.

Currently, both the vehicle and the cannabis are in the possession of the Police. The search continues for the suspects and investigations continue into the matter.

Continue Reading