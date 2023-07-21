ORO Luxury Carnival confirms that one of its founding members has been named in a legal matter that is currently before the court which is not connected with the band

The band also assures all registered patrons for the upcoming carnival season that this matter is not in any way connected to the operation of the organization.

The ORO team is in the final stages of preparations to deliver a luxury carnival experience for all its masqueraders on the road and at planned events for Spice Mas 2023.

ORO Luxury Carnival remains committed to delivering the exceptional production quality and road experience that is the hallmark of our brand and that our masqueraders eagerly anticipate each year.

We look forward to an amazing Spicemas 2023 and wish all participants a safe and enjoyable carnival experience.

ORO