Invitation for expression of interest

The National Water and Sewerage Authority (Nawasa) is currently involved in its Capital Expenditure Programme, with a primary focus on improving and expanding the water production and supply network infrastructure throughout the State of Grenada.

In line with this commitment, Nawasa is inviting interested parties to submit Expressions of Interest for the construction of a sewer pipeline. The proposed pipeline will establish a connection from Mt Gay to the National Stadium, located in the parish of St George.

Prospective parties who wish to participate in this initiative are encouraged to submit their Expressions of Interest in accordance with the provided guidelines and timelines. Nawasa looks forward to collaborating with qualified and dedicated entities to ensure the successful realisation of this vital infrastructure project.

Scope

This infrastructure comprises the following key elements:

Bar Screen Chamber Construction

3,520 feet of Sewer Pipeline Construction

Construction of Sewer Chambers

General Requirements

Interested companies shall provide their company profile detailing the following:

Name of Company

Registered Business Address

Copy of Business Registration Certificate

Experience with regard to the setting out and construction of sewerage networks

Core Business of the Company

Name of Principal contact with appropriate authorisation

Contact e-mail address and telephone number

All submissions shall adhere strictly to the specified requirements provided above. Failure to meet these requirements may result in disqualification of your submission.

The requested information and any supporting documentation for the pre-qualification process must be submitted in 1 original copy and 1 additional copy. The submission deadline is Friday, 25 August 2023. Please ensure that all necessary materials are submitted on or before this date.

The documentation should be sealed and clearly marked “Expression of Interest for the Construction of the Mt Gay to the National Stadium Sewer Pipeline.”

The submission address is as indicated below:

The General Manager

NAWASA

Lucas Street

ST GEORGE’S

or electronically at [email protected]

Nawasa