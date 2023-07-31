Republic Bank boasts a long history of support for Grenada’s culture, particularly the Carriacou Regatta Festival.

For 4 decades, the Bank has provided financial and other support to the festival’s organising committee, to ensure its longevity.

Commenting on the initiative, Mavis Mc Burnie, Acting General Manager Operations, stated: “Traditional boat building and sailing remain a way of life for residents on our sister isle, Carriacou; and Republic Bank is pleased to do its part to ensure that the island’s major festivals like Regatta, is preserved for future generations.”

“The Bank’s contribution will directly assist with branded shirts and prizes for winners in the Large Deck Sloop category of races. So far, 5 boats are registered to compete. They are Maghetta-O, Free in St Bath, Saavy, Windward Pride and Glacier.”

Republic Bank welcomes all visitors to Carriacou for the festival, and extends best wishes to the participants, the hard-working organising committee and sailing enthusiasts in general for a safe and enjoyable Regatta Festival 2023.

The Bank remains committed to building successful societies, by contributing meaningfully to our national festivals.

Republic Bank (Grenada) Limited