Carriacou-born Lené Mitchell will become the first kayak student to attend Western Illinois University.

Mitchell, who started her Bachelor’s Degree in Forensic Chemistry online, will be attending in-classes at the university in the United States, starting next month.

Dr Randy Glean, Associate Vice President at Western Illinois University, recently was in Carriacou and recognised Mitchell for her academic pursuit. A Grenadian by birth, Dr Glean also met with students to present information on several US universities and opportunities for studying in the United States. He was very impressed, he said, with the turnout of students and the interest and desire shown by them to get to the next level; as well as with their understanding that education has a cost and their display of appreciativeness for any university willing to give scholarships to students to achieve their educational goals.

Dr Glean, who was supported by Kim Fullerton and 2 of his former students, Tobias Clement and Davon Baker, noted that students in Carriacou and Petite Martinique are given less opportunities to further their education; therefore, going forward, he, along with the Ministry of Education, will ensure that Carriacou and Petite Martinique will be on an equal footing. From 2024, university representatives that usually visit Grenada to hold informative sessions will be doing a similar visit to Carriacou.

Dr Glean’s visit was also supported by the Scholarship Desk within the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs