The Embassy of Ireland, through the Caricom Secretariat in collaboration with the Government of Grenada, is offering Grenadian nationals masters level studies for the academic year 2024-2025.
Eligibility:
- Applicants must be citizens of Grenada
- Applicants must be in good health
- Applicants must be holders of a bachelor’s degree (minimum grade point average of 3.0 awarded within the last 12 years)
- Applicants should not already hold a qualification at master’s level or higher
Value of the award:
- Tuition fees
- Flight
- Accommodation
- Living cost
Examples of eligible master’s programmes offered:
- business
- development studies
- education
- engineering
- environmental leadership
- food security
- gender and equality
- health
- human rights
- information systems
- international relations
- law
- marine management
- science and technology
- social policy
For further information on the scholarship’s eligibility criteria, directory of courses and application form, please visit the website: Ireland–SIDS Fellows Programme | Ireland Fellows (irishaidfellowships.ie)
Applications MUST be submitted on or before their deadline of 30 July 2023.
Any questions on this offer will be addressed directly by the Embassy of Ireland via email: [email protected]
Applicants are also required to submit one (1) copy of ALL required documents to the Human Resource Development Division (Scholarship Desk), Ministry of Education on or before Monday, 31 July 2023.
The Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk/Ministry Education can be contacted on (473) 440-2737/2738 or Whatsapp (473) 417-9762 or email [email protected] .
GIS
Comment on post