The Embassy of Ireland, through the Caricom Secretariat in collaboration with the Government of Grenada, is offering Grenadian nationals masters level studies for the academic year 2024-2025.

Eligibility:

Applicants must be citizens of Grenada

Applicants must be in good health

Applicants must be holders of a bachelor’s degree (minimum grade point average of 3.0 awarded within the last 12 years)

Applicants should not already hold a qualification at master’s level or higher

Value of the award:

Tuition fees

Flight

Accommodation

Living cost

Examples of eligible master’s programmes offered:

business

development studies

education

engineering

environmental leadership

food security

gender and equality

health

human rights

information systems

international relations

law

marine management

science and technology

social policy

For further information on the scholarship’s eligibility criteria, directory of courses and application form, please visit the website: Ireland–SIDS Fellows Programme | Ireland Fellows (irishaidfellowships.ie)

Applications MUST be submitted on or before their deadline of 30 July 2023.

Any questions on this offer will be addressed directly by the Embassy of Ireland via email: [email protected]

Applicants are also required to submit one (1) copy of ALL required documents to the Human Resource Development Division (Scholarship Desk), Ministry of Education on or before Monday, 31 July 2023.

The Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk/Ministry Education can be contacted on (473) 440-2737/2738 or Whatsapp (473) 417-9762 or email [email protected] .

