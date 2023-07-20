Over the past week, interCaribbean Airways has experienced a number of interruptions that have caused frustration and inconvenience for passengers across the network.

Due to unforeseen temporary staffing issues, it will likely take a few additional days for schedules to return to normal. Conscious that punctuality is a key component in air travel, we are making every effort to mitigate future disruptions. We regret that communication lapses exacerbated the negative experience for our valued passengers.

“While flight disruptions are not unusual with any airline, we take responsibility for the situation and are working to improve customer service and communications,” said Lyndon Gardiner, founder and chairman of interCaribbean Airways. “During these difficult times, we kindly request our passengers show understanding and patience towards our front-line ambassadors who are working tirelessly to assist you. Our team is doing everything possible to meet your needs and ensure your safety and comfort during your journeys.”

In June of this year, interCaribbean Airways added an additional 7 ATR-42 to their fleet. These new, larger aircraft are beginning to transition into service over the next weeks and months. Additionally, the company is implementing a robust backend communication system to enhance passenger notifications and proactively inform travellers when their flights are delayed or cancelled.

As we continue to make every effort to rectify the situation, we urge our passengers to stay updated on their flight status through our website and customer service channels.

For rebooking assistance, please contact [email protected]. For ticket refunds, please email [email protected].

