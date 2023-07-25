Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government Hon. Tevin Andrews has delivered an autoclave, a very important medical equipment, to the Hillsborough Smart Health Centre.

An autoclave is a machine that uses steam under pressure to kill harmful bacteria, viruses, fungi, and spores on items that are placed inside a pressure vessel.

The equipment, a gift to the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government, was donated by Dr Janelle Harford and Kwame Abraham, who both reside in the United States of America. The delivery of the autoclave to the health centre was made by Minister Andrews while out doing field visits.

Hon. Andrews, in expressing thanks to Dr Harford and Abraham, said the equipment is highly appreciated and another example of the Diaspora continuing to play a major role in the development of the healthcare sector in the tri-island state. He reiterated a call for other persons to also support the government in its thrust to make major improvements to healthcare.

Community Health Nurse Dannette Blair-St Bernard said that since returning to the upgraded health facility over 2 years ago, they have been without an autoclave. The donation, therefore, is a very timely one, she said.

Nurse St Bernard said the equipment is critical, especially when dealing with wound care. She noted that up to present, they would normally have to send their medical equipment for sterilising to the Princess Royal Hospital.

Meanwhile, an individual donation of medical gauze has been made by Lydia Andrew, and the gauze will be distributed to all the community clinics on the island, including Petite Martinique.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs