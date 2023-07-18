by Linda Straker

16 firearms confiscated first 6 months in 2022; in 2023 that number is 31

1,145 licenced firearm holders in Grenada

To date, Grenada has recorded 14 homicides, 2 of which remain unsolved

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell said that the Police have recorded an increase in gun-related activities for 2023, and to date, more illegal firearms have been confiscated from citizens than in previous years.

“Gun crime is on the increase,” he said during a news conference, but did not provide a breakdown of the number of gun-related crimes the Police are currently investigating. However, he shared statistics which showed for the first 6 months in 2022, sixteen firearms were confiscated. For 2023 that number is 31.

“It points to a dangerous trend of increasing firearms in our communities. “We will take a zero tolerance to firearms,” said the Prime Minister, who also holds the portfolio of National Security.

There are currently 1,145 licenced firearm holders in Grenada, but most of the gun-related activities are believed to be conducted by illegal firearms and by people who are not authorised to own a firearm.

“You have to appreciate that the firearms are not made in Grenada. They are brought into Grenada, and this is not just a Grenada problem but a regional problem. At a regional level, we have been advocating and addressing this issue with our regional partners with the United States in particular because the majority of our firearms comes from the United States,” he said. Prime Minister Mitchell disclosed that Government will do the necessary assessment to get a better understanding of what is responsible for increases in criminal activities.

“We don’t only intend to strengthen community policing and community engagement, but we are interested in getting to the root issues that are being manifested in violence in our communities,” he said, calling on citizens to make an active effort to be kind in their interactions with each other.

Besides the increase in gun seizure and gun-related activities, there is also an increase in homicide cases. To date, Grenada has recorded 14 homicides, 2 of which remain unsolved. The Police are on the hunt for one man on the wanted list locally and regionally.

“Many of these homicides occur in situations where if the person had engaged in conflict resolution and had the skill sets to talk through their disputes, the acts of violence could not have happened,” the Prime Minister said. “It is absolutely critical that when we look at the situations that we ensure we take a preventative approach to the loss of life rather than a reactionary approach. Certainly, we accept that the Royal Grenada Police Force, which has the responsibility for law and order in our society will have to do more to ensure that we minimise the risk of further homicide for the year.”

Focusing on the increase in suicide rate, the Prime Minister said there have been 6 suicides recorded: 2 women under the age of 35 and 4 men between the ages of 47 and 65.

“Many of our citizens are suffering in silence, not just young people; in many cases, it’s senior citizens as well. It’s important that when we look at the interventions that we need in our community that we do not over focus or only focus on young people, but we look at or pay attention to our senior citizens,” he said.

