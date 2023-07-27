The Grenada Electricity Services Ltd. (Grenlec) along with other partners are currently preparing to host the 2023 Grenlec Debates.

A national project, the Grenlec Debates are instrumental in bringing together schools, educators, the public and private sectors, the general public and the media. In fact, the involvement of all these partners is what has ensured the success of this programme over the years.

Open to every secondary school in Grenada and Carriacou, participation in the Debates builds students’ confidence, teamwork, research, and organisational skills in addition to broadening their knowledge.

After a 4-year break, the Debates will resume in the new school term.

The suspension in the Debates resulted from the labour dispute in the education sector, immediately followed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Preparation for the 2023 edition started in 2022 with discussions with schools and training for coaches and debaters.

The Grenlec Debates grew out of a debating competition conceptualised by the Media Workers’ Association of Grenada (MWAG). Initially a sponsor, Grenlec took the Debates on as a flagship programme in 2009.

The 2023 edition of the Grenlec Debates will commence in September. The last round of the Grenlec Debates was held in 2018.

GRENLEC