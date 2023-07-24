On Saturday, 22 July, the historic halls of Regent House in Cambridge, England, were filled with pride and excitement as students from over 30 countries gathered to celebrate their academic achievements.

The momentous occasion marked the conferral of diverse academic degrees, symbolising a celebration of intellectual accomplishment and growth. Amidst the distinguished graduates, one individual emerged as the pride of Grenada, Crystal Braveboy-Chetram, the sole recipient from her country, who successfully earned her Master’s in Law with a specialisation in International Business.

An accomplished legal practitioner, Braveboy-Chetram began her academic journey at the esteemed Wolfson College, Cambridge University. Her unwavering pursuit of knowledge in the domains of law and international business has fortified her expertise, providing an exceptional foundation for her future endeavours.

Reflecting on her outstanding achievement, Braveboy-Chetram humbly acknowledges the unwavering support she received from various sources. The Commonwealth Scholarship Fund, the Government of Grenada, her academic and professional counterparts, as well as her cherished family and friends, have all played instrumental roles in shaping her success.

With her sights set on the future, Braveboy-Chetram eagerly anticipates continuing her work of advocating for her people and country on both local and regional platforms. Her deep passion for mentoring and nurturing aspiring legal luminaries exemplifies her commitment to empowering the younger generation to reach their fullest potential.

Looking back on her academic journey, it is worth noting that Braveboy-Chetram earned a Master of Law (LLM) degree from the renowned University of Cambridge. Her specialised studies delved into critical areas such as the Law of the World Trade Organisation and Free Trade Agreements, International Investment Law, International Financial Law, and International Commercial Tax.

As the conferral ceremony concluded, it not only celebrated the academic milestones of the graduates but also served as a testament to the dedication and aspirations of individuals like Crystal Braveboy-Chetram. Her inspiring journey ignites hope for a brighter future, and her achievements shall forever remain a source of pride for Grenada and its people.