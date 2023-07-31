Grenadian boxers punched their way to 10 medals: 2 gold, 6 silver, and 2 bronze, as the Spice Isle took second place at the OECS Invitational Boxing Championships held in St Lucia over the weekend.

The hosts topped the standings with 38 points, followed by Grenada (20), Antigua and Barbuda (18), Barbados (15), Martinique (11) and Guyana (8) points. The event was held on Friday, 28 July and Saturday, 29 July at the Vigie Multi-Purpose Sports Complex.

Grenada was represented by 10 boxers, including one female. They are:

Dan Charles : Lightweight Novice

: Lightweight Novice Vincent Samawano : Light Welterweight Novice

: Light Welterweight Novice Allan Charles : Light Middleweight Novice

: Light Middleweight Novice Jerron Phillip : Middleweight Novice

: Middleweight Novice Shakim Cox : Middleweight Junior

: Middleweight Junior Timothy Stephen : Middleweight Elite

: Middleweight Elite Jaffer Shade : Light Heavyweight Novice

: Light Heavyweight Novice Jason Mascall : Light Heavyweight Elite

: Light Heavyweight Elite Shevon Lewis : Super Heavyweight Elite

: Super Heavyweight Elite Nathanielia Stafford: Youth Light Heavyweight Female

The team was accompanied by Coaches Sebastian Stiell and Darren Stefon John who travelled from the USA, and the other officials were Lyle Bullen, Stefan Sylvester, and Nakitha Noel as referee and judge. Noel also acted as the attaché.

The lone female boxer representing Grenada, Nathanielia Stafford, won gold in the Youth Light Heavyweight category.

Minister of State responsible for Youth, Sports, and Culture Hon. Ron Redhead, commended the boxers on their achievements. “The Spice Isle is proud of you, and we thank you for lifting the red, gold, and green flag high.” He added, “The victory serves as a timely reminder that Grenada has the potential to perform exceedingly well in the field of boxing given the right approach and support.”

The tournament was organised and hosted by the St Lucia Boxing Association (SLBA).

GIS