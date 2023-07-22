The recently formed Athletes’ Commission is designed to ensure that athletes play a significant role within the local Olympic movement.

The Athletes’ Commission officially became part of the Grenada Olympic Committee (GOC) on 17 June 2023, when elections were held.

The Commission now holds a seat on the Board of Directors of the GOC. The Commission has at its helm, former Grenadian Olympian Hazel-Ann Regis-Buckels as the Chairperson. She is supported by Dalia John as Treasurer, Jenebe Benoit as Secretary, and other Members, Thornia Mitchell, Earl Mc Leish, Royan Baptiste, Meleni Rodney and Owen Peters. Kurt Felix is Ex-officio.

The Mission of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is “to place athletes at the heart of the Olympic Movement and Olympic Agenda 2020 recommendations further support and protect clean and fair sport. The IOC Athletes’ Commission serves as a link between the athletes and the IOC. In order to achieve this, the IOC Athletes’ Commission has the leading role with athletes and with the Olympic Movement.”

The Grenada Olympic Committee is determined to fulfill all its Mandates to be a strong and effective Olympic Committee in line with the requirements of the IOC. The GOC, therefore, welcomes the Athletes’ Commission as we ensure that athletes maintain their place of importance in the movement.

GOC