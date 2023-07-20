Grenada Bankers Association (GBA) is saddened to learn of passing an esteemed colleague Abraham Lester Andall.

Andall was a stalwart in the private and public sector, contributing significantly to the banking community for over 3 decades before transitioning into leadership roles in the public sector.

He was passionately curious and believed strongly in continuous personal development. He served Grenada and the financial industry locally and regionally, both in his professional capacity and as a fellow Rotarian.

Grenada Bankers Association expresses its deepest and sincerest condolences to his wife and children. Andall’s contribution to Grenada’s financial sector will never be forgotten and will continue to serve as a point of reference for many in the future.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

GBA

Continue Reading