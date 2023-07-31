The provision of security services for the

Frequente Industrial Park and Seamoon Industrial Park

Grenada Investment Development Corporation (GIDC) invites eligible and qualified contractors to submit proposals for the provisioning of security services at Frequente Industrial Park, Frequente, in the parish of St George and Seamoon Industrial Park, Simon, St Andrew.

Request for proposal documents will be available from 2 pm on 1 August 2023 at GIDC’s office situate at Building # 7 Frequente Industrial Park, Frequente, St George, Monday to Friday from 8 am to 4 pm or electronically from GIDC.

Interested contractors must submit their proposals on or before 2 pm on 1 September 2023 (deadline for submission) to the address indicated at 1. below or via electronic submission to the email address indicated at 1. below.

Proposals will be opened at GIDC’s office situate at Building # 7 Frequente Industrial Park, Frequente, St George, in the presence of contractors who choose to attend on 4 September 2023 at 3 pm.

Submissions of proposals shall be in English and must be received in sealed envelopes, clearly marked “Provision of Security Services for the Frequente Industrial Park and Seamoon Industrial Park” or via email with the “subject” field of the email message to read: “Provision of Security Services for the Frequente Industrial Park and Seamoon Industrial Park.” The submission will be deemed to have been received at the time that it is received by the recipient at the email address indicated at 1. below. The burden of proving receipt of the email will be on the contractor and will not be met solely by a read receipt or sent items report generated by the contractor’s computer. Proposals submitted electronically must be password protected and the password must be submitted no later than 30 minutes before the deadline for submission.

Questions or queries on the request for proposal documents can be forwarded to the email address indicated at 1. below.

Proposals failing to comply with any of the submission requirements will not be accepted and will be returned to the respective contractor.

GIDC reserves the right to accept or reject any proposal, or combination of proposals, to annul the process, and to reject all proposals at any time without thereby incurring any liability to the affected contractor(s) or any obligation to inform the contractor(s) of the grounds for GIDC’s action. GIDC will not be bound to assign any reason for not selecting any contractor. GIDC will not defray costs incurred by the contractor in the preparation and submission of the request for proposal documents.

Contractors will be advised, in due course, of the results of their proposals.

Address for correspondence and proposal submission:

The Chief Executive Officer

Grenada Investment Development Corporation

Building No. 7

Frequente Industrial Park

Frequente

St George

Grenada

Tel: 1 (473) 444-1035

Fax: 1 (473) 444-4828

Email: [email protected]

GIDC