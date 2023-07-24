The Grenada Hotel and Tourism Association (GHTA) is excited to have successfully hosted the Supercharged Training Series in collaboration with CHTA Education Foundation (CHTAEF).

This robust 2-week initiative was conceived to enrich the service focus, proficiency and industry acumen of those at the heart of the Grenadian tourism industry. The comprehensive programme consisted of seven cohesive yet unique modules, marking an industry milestone as the lengthiest training of such magnitude ever conducted in the Grenada tourism industry. Over an exhilarating span of 8 days, an eclectic mix of eager professionals dove headfirst into this all-encompassing training experience. 190 participants from a myriad of sectors within the tourism industry were all afforded this exceptional chance to hone their skills and uplift industry benchmarks.

The training series was comprised of classes in Food & Beverage Practical Food Safety, Culinary Food Safety, Customer Service, Accommodations, Diner Care and many more. Chefs and culinary enthusiasts were armed with the means to maintain basic international food safety and hygiene within their kitchens. Front-facing hospitality professionals such as those who work at the front desk, concierge and sales representatives understood their significant roles as the first impression and the go-to person of their respective establishments. Participants involved in the Caribbean Supercharged Service Experiences course learned about the varied blue and green experiences available in Grenada and how to weave them into exhilarating experiences for locals and visitors alike.

Overall, the Caribbean Supercharged Training Series had something for all hospitality professionals from accommodations to beyond. Each workshop was meticulously designed to facilitate dynamic and interactive learning through hands-on lessons, stimulating games, and inventive activities. The trainees demonstrated extraordinary engagement and enthusiasm, equipping them with abundant knowledge to uplift the service they extend to visitors. During the training, GHTA CEO Arlene Friday inspired participants with her motivational remarks on the significant impact of minute actions in generating substantial change and applauded them on their active engagement. She also encouraged them to make continued use of the tools that they received.

The success of the CHTA Education Foundation’s Supercharged Training Series, supported by their corporate sponsor, Sandals Foundation, is a testament to the extraordinary collaboration with GHTA and the unwavering commitment and benevolent support of our sponsors: GHTA’s Tourism Enhancement Fund, Coyaba Beach Resort, True Blue Bay Boutique Resort, and Glenelg Spring Water Inc. Together, everyone’s steady support has fostered a transformative learning landscape, empowering our industry’s professionals.

The GHTA extends a special note of appreciation to the CHTAEF’s facilitators Suzanne Shillingford-Brooks and Louise John. This dynamic duo fostered an affirmative and nurturing learning environment, cultivating a cadre of supercharged trainees ready to change the service dynamics in their workplaces. GHTA eagerly anticipates further bolstering industry standards and nurturing a culture of continuous improvement within the Grenadian tourism industry.

GHTA