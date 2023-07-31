Edinburgh Napier University (ENU) has reached a significant milestone after its Business School achieved the highly respected business accreditation from AACSB International.

This distinguished accomplishment places ENU in the top 6% of global business schools. Moreover, the quality and relevance of ENU’s online programmes have been officially recognised by the Grenada National Accreditation Board. AACSB, the longest-serving global accrediting body for business schools, was founded in 1916. It is a global non-profit association connecting learners, educators, and businesses worldwide. With the recent accreditation, ENU joins a select network of around 1,000 accredited institutions, which includes over 40 in the UK.

The AACSB accreditation is held by less than 6% of global institutions that offer business degrees and recognises ENU’s Business School for its excellence in teaching, research, curriculum development, and student learning. This noteworthy achievement was earned after a rigorous and lengthy review process conducted by business education peers.

Professor Christine Cross, Dean of the Business School at ENU, emphasised the significance of the AACSB accreditation, citing it as “a testament to our unwavering dedication to providing high-quality education and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.”

In addition to the AACSB accreditation, ENU’s online programmes have also received the official stamp of approval from the Grenada National Accreditation Board. This accreditation underscores the University’s commitment to global education standards, ensuring its students are well-equipped for the demands of the modern business landscape, regardless of their geographical location.

Professor Cross also underscored the university’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse learning environment, saying, “We aim to equip our students with the skills and the mindset necessary to address the challenges of the business world with empathy, integrity, and resilience.”

Stephanie M Bryant, executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB, lauded ENU and Dean Cross on earning the accreditation. She said, “Edinburgh Napier University’s commitment to earning accreditation is a true reflection of their dedication — not only to their students, alumni network, and greater business community, but to the higher education industry as a whole.”

With this double recognition from AACSB and NAECOB, Edinburgh Napier University reinforces its pledge to push boundaries and maintain the highest standards of education, research, and community engagement, both in-person and online.

