The unionised workers of Republic Bank Grenada Limited, represented by the Bank and General Workers Union (BGWU) ended strike action on Friday, 21 July 2023.

The strike action commenced on 29 June 2023 relative to a trade dispute between the Bank and the Union for a New Collective Agreement.

On Friday, 21 July 2023 at about 6:30 pm both parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) bringing to an end the negotiation process and cessation of strike action on the same day. Workers returned to work on Monday, 24 July 2023.

Seventeen (17) articles were settled including 13 from bilateral negotiations which the company had resisted honouring and the remainder, which was referred to at mediation.

Workers will benefit for this negotiated period as follows:

Increases in meal allowances

Increases for travelling

Increases to on-call allowance

Improvement in acting allowance

Compassionate leave

Severance and terminal benefit quantum

Paternity leave quantum

Salary increases of 10.25% over a 4-year period. These have been the highest increases in several years

Payment of docked salaries

BGWU thanks the public for their support, patience, and understanding during the period of struggle for just working terms and conditions for our membership.

BGWU