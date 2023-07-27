Are you interested in a scholarship for an online certification in global sustainability and justice?

Would you like to learn how legal principles, policies and practices can promote the world’s Sustainable Development Goals, the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, the Global Biodiversity Framework and true cost accounting of capital?

Do you want to advance your career through world-class mentorship, engagement and networking?

The Democratising Education for Global Sustainability and Justice programme, which aims to democratise education on sustainable development law and policy and strengthen capacity, is delighted to offer, as part of its innovative online education programme, the following 4 upcoming global online law and governance skills and capacity courses:

Key Essentials: The Sustainable Development Goals and the Law

Dates: 28 August – 10 September 2023

Link to Apply: https://sdgsandthelaw.eventbrite.ca?aff=oddtdtcreator

Key Essentials: The Wealth Economy, Sustainable Development and the Law

Dates: 11 – 24 September 2023

Link to Apply: https://wealtheconomyandthelaw.eventbrite.ca?aff=oddtdtcreator

Key Essentials: The Paris Agreement, Sustainable Development and the Law

Dates: 2 – 15 October 2023

Link to Apply: https://climatechangeandthelaw.eventbrite.ca?aff=oddtdtcreator

Key Essentials: The Global Biodiversity Framework, Sustainable Development and the Law

Dates: 16 – 29 October 2023

Link to Apply: https://biodiversityandthelaw.eventbrite.ca?aff=oddtdtcreator

Each course provides 8 to 10 hours of total learning time, with 5 focused, intensive modules of instruction from leading University of Cambridge and global experts, live classroom engagements, access to leading materials and several hours of independent, self-paced work.

Upon successful completion of the course, learners are eligible for a certificate from leading expert institutes of the University of Cambridge and global partners. Learners also access global sustainability careers mentorship, community of practice, networking and other benefits.

If interested, you can APPLY NOW via Eventbrite using the links above to benefit from a scholarship and take one or more of these world-class courses. The deadline to express interest via Eventbrite is Friday, 28 July 2023, and to submit the short sponsorship application (which will be sent via email after expressing interest) is Monday, 31 July 2023.

