The Integrity Commission of Grenada expresses deepest condolences to the family of the late Justice Dame Monica Joseph, former Chairperson of the Commission, who passed away on Thursday, 6 July, 2023.

Dame Joseph, having retired as a Judge of the Supreme Court of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), served as Chairperson of the Integrity Commission from November 2013 to February 2017. She was the first female Chairperson of the fledgling Commission and also the first person to hold the position of Chairperson of the Commonwealth Caribbean Association of Integrity Commissions and Anti-Corruption Bodies (CCAICACB).

Newly appointed Chairperson of the Integrity Commission, Ambassador Gillian Bristol, lamented the passing of this national and regional legal luminary, while also acknowledging her invaluable legacy of having laid the foundation for a highly functioning Commission.

The Integrity Commission remembers Justice Joseph for her sterling leadership and commitment to the wholesome development of the Commission. She was instrumental in developing internal structures, processes and guidelines for compliance with the Integrity in Public Life Act, all of which have afforded a high degree of efficiency and still remain in effect.

Integrity Commission of Grenada