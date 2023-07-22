There has been a change to the start time of the opening ceremony for the CBN/Windward Island School Games at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium today.

The opening ceremony will begin at 12 noon, and track and field events will begin at 3 pm.

The change has become necessary to accommodate the 65-member team from Dominica, which is scheduled to arrive in Grenada at 2:05 pm.

Teams from host country Grenada, as well as Dominica, St Lucia and St Vincent will participate in volleyball, football, basketball, track and Field and netball at various venues over the next week.

Games will be held at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium, Carenage Sporting Complex, Tanteen Sporting Complex and the La Borie Indoor Complex.

