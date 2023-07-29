Career Opportunity: Grenada Transport Commission, Chief Executive Officer

The newly reconstituted Grenada Transport Commission (GTC) is a statutory body with a vision to make transport one of the key centrepieces for transforming Grenada.

The GTC has been given a mandate to create a sustainable transport system throughout Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. Charged with this undertaking, the GTC is seeking a visionary, transformational Chief Executive Officer to lead the organisation through this exciting change management process.

Key duties and responsibilities include:

Provide clear, focused and strategic direction and guidance for the overall management of operations Provide leadership, and manage the overall work performance and well-being of subordinate staff Execute all financial management responsibilities in accordance with the directives and approval of the Board of Commissioners Manage stakeholder relations to establish and maintain strategic and harmonious relationships with internal and external customers Oversee and drive compliance of the operations of GTC and its programmes with legal, statutory, administrative and industry requirements

The desired mix of qualifications and experience includes:

Postgraduate qualifications in Business Administration, Transport Engineering, Transport Policy and Management or other related disciplines OR a First Degree in a Transport Related field with relevant experience

At least 7 years experience at the senior management level with a proven track record of delivering results

Moreover, the preferred candidate will possess the following core competencies:

Transformational leadership style

Strategic orientation

Creativity/Innovation

Results-oriented

Customer/stakeholder focused

Excellent communication & interpersonal skills

Suitably qualified professionals are invited to submit their application by email only to [email protected] by 11 August 2023.

We wish to thank all those who submitted applications; however, only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

GTC