Career Opportunity: Grenada Transport Commission, Chief Executive Officer
The newly reconstituted Grenada Transport Commission (GTC) is a statutory body with a vision to make transport one of the key centrepieces for transforming Grenada.
The GTC has been given a mandate to create a sustainable transport system throughout Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. Charged with this undertaking, the GTC is seeking a visionary, transformational Chief Executive Officer to lead the organisation through this exciting change management process.
Key duties and responsibilities include:
- Provide clear, focused and strategic direction and guidance for the overall management of operations
- Provide leadership, and manage the overall work performance and well-being of subordinate staff
- Execute all financial management responsibilities in accordance with the directives and approval of the Board of Commissioners
- Manage stakeholder relations to establish and maintain strategic and harmonious relationships with internal and external customers
- Oversee and drive compliance of the operations of GTC and its programmes with legal, statutory, administrative and industry requirements
The desired mix of qualifications and experience includes:
- Postgraduate qualifications in Business Administration, Transport Engineering, Transport Policy and Management or other related disciplines OR a First Degree in a Transport Related field with relevant experience
- At least 7 years experience at the senior management level with a proven track record of delivering results
Moreover, the preferred candidate will possess the following core competencies:
- Transformational leadership style
- Strategic orientation
- Creativity/Innovation
- Results-oriented
- Customer/stakeholder focused
- Excellent communication & interpersonal skills
Suitably qualified professionals are invited to submit their application by email only to [email protected] by 11 August 2023.
We wish to thank all those who submitted applications; however, only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.
GTC
