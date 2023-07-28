Are you philanthropic, business oriented, and want to play a meaningful role in the development of your country through the Private Sector? Then the Grenada Chamber of Industry and Commerce (GCIC) is offering you such a career opportunity.

The Chamber is seeking a suitable candidate to be a part of a small team for the position of Administrator.

Nature and Scope of Work

The Administrator is a key part of the team, contributing to driving sustainable growth and members’ satisfaction. The Administrator will work closely with the Executive Director to support the organisation, by developing and implementing operations policies and procedures to improve productivity, ensuring the effective management of the organisation’s finances, and the efficient running of the Chamber’s Secretariat.

Critical Requirements:

At least a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Operations Management, or related discipline

Prior experience in a management or a leadership position

A good understanding of HR and financial management is desired

Strong organisational and management skills

A valid driver’s licence will be an asset

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

Excellent organisational and management skills

Excellent knowledge of accounting principles, regulations and procedures including (GAAP)

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Understanding of HR principles, practices, and procedures

Excellent knowledge of MS Office; Office management software would be an asset

Administrator Responsibilities:

Assist the Executive Director to develop, implement, and review operational policies and procedures

Coordinate office activities and operations to ensure efficiency and compliance with company policies

Responsible for the organization’s financial management — budgeting, reporting, planning, and auditing

Assist with HR-related functions, databases, and records

Assist with projects and other initiatives of the Chamber as required

Salary is negotiable.

The Chamber is seeking a suitable candidate for the position of Business Development Officer

This person will be responsible for supporting the organisation’s work across a range of areas, including research, policy advice, revenue generation, capacity building and project management. They will be required to collect and analyse socio-economic data and trade statistics and develop necessary policy papers to meet the changing needs of members and stakeholders of the Chamber.

Qualifications: A degree in any of the following disciplines:

Economics, International Relations, Business Administration, or related field

Experience in finance or project management will be an asset

A valid driver’s licence

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:

Excellent oral, written communication and presentation skills

Ability to function effectively both independently and collaboratively within a team environment

Ability to deliver high-quality work while effectively managing time

Experience in using the web to inform and involve with a wider audience

Excellent analytical and negotiating skills

Initiative and ability to self-motivate

Experience with design and implementation of business development strategy

Ability to travel to out-of-office sites as required

Salary is negotiable.

Please submit your application and CV with 2 references to The Executive Director, via email to: [email protected] and cc: [email protected].

The closing date for applications is 4 August 2023.

The Grenada Chamber of Industry and Commerce thanks all applicants for their interest but advises that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

GCIC

