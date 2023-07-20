The American Registry for Internet Numbers (ARIN) and the Caribbean Chambers of Commerce (CARICHAM) have affirmed their commitment to collaborate on advancing digital resilience and Internet development in the Caribbean.

The commitment was solidified during a high-level meeting between Petipha Lewis, the newly elected Chair of CARICHAM and Bevil Wooding, Director of Caribbean Affairs at ARIN, held in St George’s, Grenada. This collaborative effort marks a significant milestone in advancing technology awareness and fostering digital growth within the region’s business community.

ARIN, which is responsible for managing the distribution of Internet number resources in its service region, brings extensive expertise in Internet governance, resource management, and digital resilience.

CARICHAM, an influential regional body that fosters collaboration among businesses, has a responsibility to promote and share business best practices, including strategies for optimising the utilisation of available information and communications technologies.

During the meeting, Wooding expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “Our shared vision is to leverage the strengths of ARIN and CARICHAM to deliver relevant and impactful initiatives that equip business leaders with knowledge and practical strategies necessary to thrive in the digital age.”

Lewis echoed Wooding’s sentiments, emphasising the importance of this partnership in supporting the private sector. “CARICHAM is committed to fostering economic growth and innovation among businesses in the Caribbean. By working closely with ARIN, as well as with other relevant regional institutions, we can deepen our understanding of emerging digital trends, bolster our cybersecurity capabilities, and leverage digital technologies to drive sustainable business practices,” Lewis stated.

Through their collaboration, ARIN and CARICHAM aim to deliver targeted capacity-building programmes, training workshops, and awareness campaigns to empower business leaders across the Caribbean. These initiatives will focus on enhancing digital resilience, fostering Internet development, and equipping private sector organisations with the skills to leverage digital technologies for sustainable growth.

Both organisations are confident that their joint efforts will have a positive and lasting impact on the digital landscape in the Caribbean.

