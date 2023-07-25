Another stalwart in the service of our nation and the wider region has passed on!

It is with deep sadness and a sense of loss, that we have received news of the passing of Beverley Sinclair in her native Jamaica. A media practitioner, Beverley worked in Grenada for many years with Community Channel and later Flow Grenada. She exemplified professionalism and fearlessness in the practice of her discipline and was a mentor to many young, aspiring journalists.

In 2016, she became very interested in the work of civil society organisations in respect of public education and the proposed Constitution Reform. That interest was sustained and post Elections 2018, she was a founding member of the civil society organisation Independent Caucus for Constitution Reform. She was one of the hosts of its weekly media programmes, facilitating public awareness and education on Grenada’s constitution and critically examining proposed legislation and policies in the context of Grenada’s Supreme Law, its Constitution. The Caucus presence was felt during those challenging years of the Covid-19 pandemic and one particularly recalls the Caucus’ examination of Covid-19 legislation in the framework of Grenada’s Constitution.

The Inter Agency Group of Development Organisations (IAGDO) is particularly grateful to Beverley for her support of its National Round Table on the Report of the 2018 Caricom Commission Report on Marijuana, held in collaboration with the Conference of Churches Grenada in January 2021. She afforded the IAGDO her Mek We Chat platform to expand the reach of this important activity, given the Covid-19 restrictions and barriers in respect of the numbers that were able to attend. That support was expanded to the video production[1] of the activity for future reference and use in public education and sensitisation regarding the proposed legalisation of marijuana/cannabis. Thank you, Beverly!

On behalf of its member agencies and civil society associates, the Inter Agency Group of Development Organisations extends its condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and media fraternity, local and regional, on the passing of Beverley Sinclair. May she rest in peace!

IAGDO

[1] National Round Table on Caricom Report:

Part 1: Opening and Presentation by Chair of Commission https://youtu.be/9BkxOOBPj7I

Part 2: Health and Social Issues https://youtu.be/PPFe2PL3_I8

Part 3: Economic Panel https://youtu.be/amKxnXeDwUE