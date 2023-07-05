Five Grenadian students who are pursuing higher education at Midwestern State University (MSU) in Wichita Falls, Texas, in the United States, have secured the prestigious Good Neighbour Scholarship.

Midwestern State University will be the home of 25 Good Neighbour Scholarship recipients for the 2023-2024 academic year. The Good Neighbour Programme is a tuition assistance programme for students from nations in the Western Hemisphere that encourages students to pursue and complete their higher education in the state of Texas.

Only 10 students in the entire state, from each eligible country, is selected each year. It is a scholarship based on service, involvement and academics at MSU Texas, which makes it very competitive as many students fit the criteria.

Every year MSU Texas receives recipients predominantly from Caribbean countries in the OECS. This year 9 countries represent MSU Texas for the programme. It is remarkable that in the state of Texas, 5 students from Grenada were recipients of this scholarship out of the 10 allotted spots in the entire state of Texas. These 5 students are:

Aileen Church

Ethan Bailey

Jesse Greene

Nabrusha Sutherland

Stejesky McBurnie

Texas and the Global Education Office are proud of these students for the work that they do to be a recipient of this scholarship. For more information on the Good Neighbour Programme anyone can visit their website at http://www.collegeforalltexans.com/. Source: Kamilah Tobin-Blair: International Recruitment and Retention Specialist, Office of Global Education

GIS