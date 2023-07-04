Last week, a 4-year-old boy was pulled out of the water unconscious. Through the efforts of lifeguard Rashid Bridgeman, who immediately began CPR, the child was brought back to life and taken to the hospital.

Witness Mandy Henry commented, “It was heart-wrenching to see his little body being removed from the water.” She made a clarion call to parents/guardians to always ensure the safety of their children and to exercise due caution when sending them to the beach. She also gave special commendation to the lifeguards and ambulance workers assisting with the rescue.

Another witness commented, “It looked like he wouldn’t make it. Thankfully, the combined efforts of the lifeguards, the almost immediate arrival of the ambulance and the compassion of bystanders most likely saved his life. Kudos to the lifeguards on duty today. Your heroic efforts mean his parents will sleep better tonight.”

The boy was taken to the General Hospital and taken to the ICU ward, and he was put in the General Ward the next day and released the following day.

Deb Eastwood, Director of Grenada Lifeguards, praised Bridgeman for his quick reactions and putting his lifeguard training into action. She also emphasised the importance of parents and guardians in watching their children on the beach. “It only takes minutes to lose a life. You should always be in arms-length of your young children…even if they are wearing water wings (arm floaties). Those can be dangerous because they give guardians a false sense of security. This boy was wearing water wings.”

Eastwood was grateful for both lifeguards involved in the rescue and the efforts of the ambulance workers on the scene that ensured the young boy’s care and swift transport to the hospital.

More on Water Wings (Arm Floaties) being unsafe

Water wings can easily pop, deflate, and even fall off your child, and if this does happen and the child has never swum on their own without water wings, they will most likely panic. This will greatly increase their risk of drowning. These water wings are made from thin plastic. Over time, chances are high that they will pop at some point due to natural wear and tear. In addition, if your child rolls onto their stomach, the water wings may prevent them from turning over again, making it harder for them to get a breath of air. Water wings teach kids to remain upright in the water (the position that will make them sink to the bottom faster than any other)

The USLA (United States Lifesaving Association) and the CDC (Centre for Disease Control and Prevention) both advise against the use of water wings. If you’re looking for a floatation device that you can rely on, always use a Coast Guard-approved life jacket on your child.

Grenada Lifeguards