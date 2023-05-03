World Press Freedom Day is a significant global event that highlights the voice of media practitioners from all nations, big and small.

The Grenada Media Workers Association (MWAG) joins its counterparts in saluting all professionals in the field. The international theme for the day, “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of Expression as a Driver for all other human rights,” challenges MWAG and other organisations to be the vanguard of Press Freedom. As the national organisation representing the media in Grenada, MWAG must ensure that the freedom of expression is protected and enjoyed as the media evolves. It requires vigilance and the championing of a fair regulatory framework. MWAG looks forward to engaging stakeholders in this process.

Working with the government and other entities to develop and implement a national media policy remains a top priority for MWAG. The organisation believes that such a policy, covering a wide spectrum of media, is essential for Grenada in this changing media landscape. Additionally, the Freedom of Information Act granting public access to documents or other data in the possession of our government and its agencies is equally crucial. MWAG strongly believes that this government, like its predecessor, must be more open to government information, especially as the state collects and spends taxpayers’ money, making decisions that could impact citizens’ lives. Access to information can contribute to people’s knowledge in debating the pros and cons of state income, expenditure, and resources.

A growing challenge in our society is the crisis of conflict of interest. Both in the public and private sectors, nepotism seems to be an influence on decision-making. MWAG cannot ignore environmental problems across the nook and cranny of our nation and wellness issues. Media workers need access to information from the state regarding their policies to combat these problems.

World Press Freedom Day was proclaimed by the United Nations in 1993, and MWAG sees the day as relevant to remind governments, the private sector, and institutions in general of their obligation to press freedom. The flow of information that is honest and truthful is a public good.

Media transition in Grenada is visible. Traditional media is no longer a monopoly of news; it is challenged by social media, which is the fastest means of communication among citizens. Today, citizens are seemingly reporters, producing breaking news stories, and they often set the tone for news coverage. Our social media is a key pillar of everyday life and, in many instances, is a

social good, bringing social ills and positive events to national attention. However, social media reporting oftentimes has no boundary, and there is no editor to check and double-check. MWAG looks forward to working with stakeholders and developing an awareness programme encouraging social media users to be responsible. It’s a small beginning, but as a nation, we must not ignore the slander and immorality promoted by irresponsible individuals on social media. Yes, we have laws with penalties, but let us use public education and the law to deter abuse on social media.

Press Freedom is alive in Grenada. Views on conflicting issues, politics, the economy, and the environment, among others, are broadcast, written, and debated via talk shows and on street corners. MWAG believes this is healthy for our democracy. Nevertheless, training opportunities and more training of media workers are fundamental to delivering a higher professional standard. MWAG needs the support of media owners to make greater investments in their workers for the good of the profession.

In conclusion, MWAG joins with sister organisations in condemning nations, governments, and others who monopolise state and private media for propaganda, denying journalists their rights to report fairly and inform the public. MWAG extends its solidarity to families of journalists whose sons and daughters were murdered by repressive governments.

3 May is a reminder of the need to respect the commitment to Press Freedom.

MWAG