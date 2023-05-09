On Friday, 5 May 2023, Mazenga John, 43 years old, of Duquesne, St Mark, was committed to His Majesty’s Prisons to serve a term of 11 months and 7 days for non-payment of a fine, after having been convicted for the offence of Violation of Privacy.

John, convicted in February 2020 at Gouyave Magistrate Court, was ordered to pay a fine of $25,000 by February 2023 or spend one year in prison. Up to the time of her imprisonment, she had paid only $600.

Violation of Privacy is a very serious offence, the maximum penalty for which is a fine of $200,000 or imprisonment for 3 years, or both fine and imprisonment.

Office of Commissioner of Police