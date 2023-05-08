An international organisation is recruiting for the position of Political Specialist.

Is the senior advisor to the Principal Officer on all political, economic, social, and security issues as they may impact the implementation of US policy in Grenada. Gathers, analyses, and reports on all related topics of US interest, including the political and socio-economic environment in Grenada. Also drafts and clears all Congressionally mandated reports.

Is responsible for cultivating and maintaining a dialogue with high-level government officials, opposition parties, the business community, civil sociality, and social organisations. Coordinates closely with Embassy Bridgetown to ensure Integrated Country Strategy (ISC) goals are met and works closely with the Executive and Political/Economic Office.

University degree in Political Science, Business, Economics, or Management is required.

At least 5 years of experience in the field of politics, economics, international business, or public relations is required, along with knowledge of current events, socio-economic developments, local history, and cultural trends.

Please visit https://erajobs.state.gov/dos-era/grd/vacancysearch/searchVacancies.hms for more information regarding this position.