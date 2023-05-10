Driftwood Ltd invites applications for Structural Laminating & Composite Fiberglass Tradesmen
The ideal candidates have
- Certificate(s) of Training in relevant Craft
- Work References from at least two previous positions in the work field
- Minimum of 5 years experience in structural laminating and composite fibreglass repairs
- Profound knowledge in working with Epoxy and Polyester Resin, as well as mixing a variety of curing agents or hardeners
Aspirants must be able to follow instructions and to work in a team. They must be motivated to deliver the highest quality of workmanship from the largest to the smallest project. The remuneration will be based on qualification and experience.
Applications, including a CV containing at least 2 references and a training certificate, can be sent to
Driftwood Ltd
P O Box 1361, Grand Anse
St George’s, Grenada (WI)
Eligible applicants also can contact +1 (473) 459 8333
Comment on post