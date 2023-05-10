Driftwood Ltd invites applications for Structural Laminating & Composite Fiberglass Tradesmen

The ideal candidates have

Certificate(s) of Training in relevant Craft

Work References from at least two previous positions in the work field

Minimum of 5 years experience in structural laminating and composite fibreglass repairs

Profound knowledge in working with Epoxy and Polyester Resin, as well as mixing a variety of curing agents or hardeners

Aspirants must be able to follow instructions and to work in a team. They must be motivated to deliver the highest quality of workmanship from the largest to the smallest project. The remuneration will be based on qualification and experience.

Applications, including a CV containing at least 2 references and a training certificate, can be sent to

Driftwood Ltd

P O Box 1361, Grand Anse

St George’s, Grenada (WI)

[email protected]

Eligible applicants also can contact +1 (473) 459 8333