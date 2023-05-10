Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina invites applications for the post of Head Security.
DUTIES AND SPECIFIC RESPONSIBILITIES
- Performs duties to ensure the safety and security of Marina Property, Marina Visitors, Berth Holders and Employees of the marina
- Apply crime risk and safety hazard assessments and prevention techniques and enforces Marina Rules and Regulations
- Patrol assigned areas on foot and provide assistance and direction to Marina Visitors, Berth holders and employees
- Investigate and submit reports concerning criminal offences committed against Marina Property, Marina Visitors, Berth Holders and Employees
- Monitor and report on a continual basis all conditions which create security or safety hazards on Marina property; also make recommendations regarding prevention techniques, devices or equipment that would correct the hazard
- Responds to fire and security alarms on Marina property
- Complies with the Company’s Health & Safety Policy and other issued Standards, Procedures and Guidelines
- Daily supervision of all security guards
- Providing training for security guards in areas such as Customer Service, Report Writing and CCTV monitoring
- Provide monthly reports to management team and production of monthly rosters
- Monitor CCTV and alarm systems
- Develop & maintain Standard Operating Procedures
- Performs any other duties as determined by the Marina Manager
KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, ABILITIES AND PERSONAL CHARACTERISTICS
- Good interpersonal/human relations skills
- Ability to respond to an emergency call-in situation
- Ability to demonstrate physical and psychological fitness
- Ability to satisfactorily complete training programs as and when prescribed by the company
- Ability to work overtime and night shifts as required
- Strong leadership skills
Qualifications and Experience
- High school diploma or equivalent with a minimum of 5 years working history in a corporate security environment requiring direct customer interaction
- Good verbal and written communication skills and able to operate radio or console monitors
- Computer literacy and able to work confidently with spreadsheets
- Good physical and psychological fitness
Interested applicants should apply in writing, supplying resume with cover letter stating expected salary, which is negotiable based on qualification and experience, to:
Human Resource Manager
Camper & Nicholsons Grenada Services Ltd.
Port Louis Marina
MB9012, Kirani James Boulevard
St George’s
Email: [email protected]
Deadline for application 31 May 2023