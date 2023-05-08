The Grenada Office of Creative Affairs is proud to announce the first-ever National Cultural and Creative Industries Conference, UNLEASH, to be held from 10–12 May 2023 at the Radisson Grenada Beach Resort’s Convention Centre.

The conference aims to initiate a dialogue about the development of Grenada’s creative industries by bringing together key stakeholders to discuss ways to enhance these industries and promote sustainable economic growth.

The creative industries have the potential to make significant contributions to Grenada’s economy. The Government of Grenada recognises this potential and has taken a proactive step in prioritising its development. UNLEASH is a step towards this goal, seeking to begin the discussion and ideation about how Grenada can take advantage of this opportunity.

Participants at UNLEASH will include artists, designers, cultural practitioners, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and academics. The conference will focus on exploring the current state of Grenada’s creative industries, identifying the challenges and opportunities that exist, and discussing potential solutions to address these issues.

“I believe that this gathering of minds is long overdue. This conference presents a remarkable opportunity to accurately define the true scope of the creative economy and highlight the essential cross-sector connections required to make it thrive,” said Orlando Romain, Advisor and Special Envoy for ICT and the Creative Economy in the Ministry of Economic Development and Planning.

“While creative practitioners are the heart of this industry, a more extensive ecosystem is necessary to achieve the economic outcomes we envision. Therefore, it is vital for all stakeholders, including educators, financiers, policymakers, and legal professionals, to participate in these discussions. I anticipate that the conversations at this conference will be thought-provoking and informative, leading to a more vibrant future for Grenada’s creative economy,” concluded Romain.

UNLEASH will offer a variety of activities, including keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities. The conference will also showcase the work of local artists and designers to highlight the potential of the creative industries in Grenada and allow for networking opportunities with the conference’s regional and international expertise.

The expected outcomes of UNLEASH include increased awareness of the economic and social benefits of the creative industries, identification of opportunities for collaboration and partnerships among stakeholders, and development of a roadmap for the future growth of these sectors.

“At the Ministry of Economic Development and Planning, we’re dedicated to fostering economic opportunities for our people. We see the immense potential of the creative industries to transform our economy and society by tapping into our intellectual resources. This conference will serve as a vital platform for shaping the future of this burgeoning sector,” said Hon. Lennox Andrews, Minister for Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, ICT, Creative Economy, Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries & Cooperatives.

UNLEASH will also feature an exhibit of the work of local creative industry practitioners and a showcase of Grenadian artistes on Friday, 12 May, from 2–6 pm, which is open to the general public.

To learn more about the conference, please visit the Unleash website at www.creativeaffairs.gd/unleash