Akim Belfon, 24 years old of Dougaldston, St John, was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder, Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Ammunition in connection with the shooting incident which occurred at the Cuthbert Peters Park, Gouyave, St John, on 30 April 2023.

In another incident which occurred on the same day, at St John Street, St Mark, Akim Belfon, and Tahj Joseph, 28 years old of Park View, Gouyave, St John, were jointly charged with Attempted Murder, Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of Ammunition.

Belfon and Joseph appeared at Victoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 8 May and were remanded to custody at His Majesty’s Prisons.

They are scheduled to reappear in court on 22 May 2023.

Office of Commissioner of Police