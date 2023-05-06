The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force notifies the general public and in particular motorists, that effective Monday, 8 May 2023, heavy trucks and equipment will not be allowed to traverse the Woburn (Cliff) Main Road, from the tyre roundabout at the Woodlands Main Road heading to the Cliff at the Morne Jaloux intersection.

Additionally, no trucks (light/heavy) and heavy equipment will be allowed to traverse Toby Road.

This restriction is necessary to protect the road from further deterioration as the Ministry of Infrastructure prepares to commence the construction phase of the Woburn Rehabilitation (Cliff) Public Road in the coming months.

Motorists are kindly advised to use alternative routes.

Residents of Woburn are also advised that parking on the Main Road will be restricted between 7 am and 7 pm from Sunday, 7 May 2023, until further notice.

The Traffic Department thanks the general public for their cooperation and understanding and regrets any inconvenience which may be caused.

Office of Commissioner of Police