The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force hereby notifies the general public and in particular motorists, that there are likely to be delays in the flow of vehicular traffic on Sunday, 7 May 2023, from Port Highway to Maurice Bishop International Airport, St George, between the hours of 6 am and 3 pm.

Vehicles will be allowed to travel only ONE WAY towards Point Salines (MBIA) direction on the following roads:

Port Highway from its intersection with Burns Point unto Alleyne Francique Roundabout

Kirani James Boulevard from its intersections with Alleyne Francique Roundabout and Belmont Public Road

The entire Grand Anse Public Road from its intersections with Belmont Public Road and Maurice Bishop Highway roundabout

NO ENTRY:

The North Bound Lane of the Maurice Bishop Highway from its intersection with True Blue Roundabout.

NO PARKING:

The public will not be allowed to park in the following areas.

Port Highway

Kirani James Boulevard

Grand Anse Main Road

These adjustments are necessary to facilitate the haulage of jet bridges to Maurice Bishop International Airport.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes where necessary and to comply with the directions given by police officers, traffic wardens, and signage.

The Traffic Department thanks the general public for their cooperation and understanding and regrets any inconvenience which may be caused.

Source: Office of Commissioner of Police