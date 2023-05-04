The New National Party calls on the Government of Grenada to support Allied Health Practitioners in registering and obtaining their licence.

The recent amendment to the Health Practitioners Act requires all practitioners such as barbers, hairdressers and nail technicians, to obtain a licence to practice.

Recently, practitioners were notified that they must be registered by 30 June. Failure to register and obtain a licence can result in a summary charge of up to EC$250,000 or 5 years in prison. While the party supports the urgency to lift the standard of services in the beauty and wellness industry, we are appealing to the Government to find a way to assist those who will not be able to meet the 30 June deadline.

The New National Party also calls for an extension to the timeline for the registration process. Additionally, the fees associated with obtaining a licence can be costly for some, and we urge the government to offer financial support to those who need it.

The New National Party believes that our healthcare industry’s success depends on the collaboration and support of all healthcare professionals, including Allied Health Practitioners. We urge the government to take action to ensure the success and sustainability of our healthcare industry.

We further call on all stakeholders in the healthcare industry to work together to create a supportive and collaborative environment for all healthcare professionals as well as clients.

NNP