Shakeem Murphy, 20 years old, Carpenter Apprentice along with a juvenile both of Paradise, St Andrew were arrested and jointly charged by police with the offence of Rape.

The offence was allegedly committed in July 2022, at Telescope, St Andrew.

In a separate incident, Tyron Forteau, 21 years old, Timon Daniel St Clair, 22 years old, Warehouse Attendant Trevon Robertson, 19 years old, Unemployed along with 2 juveniles, all of Paradise, St Andrew were arrested and jointly charged for the offence of Rape. The offence was allegedly committed on 30 April 2023 at Grand Lett, St Andrew.

They all appeared at the Grenville Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 8 May.

Murphy, Forteau, St Clair and Robertson were remanded to His Majesty’s Prisons, while the 3 juveniles were remanded to the Grand Bacolet Juvenile Centre.

They are all scheduled to reappear in court on Thursday, 11 May 2023.

Office of Commissioner of Police