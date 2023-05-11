DAI GLOBAL LLC, the implementer of the USAID-funded Youth Resilience, Inclusion and Empowerment (Y-RIE) Project, invites qualified vendors to submit quotations to supply/deliver and lead the projects’ public relations through the creation and distribution of digital content. Y-RIE is preparing to execute a series of events between May 2023 and January 2024 at various communities in Grenada.
