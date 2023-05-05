Once again, we have collaborated with the office of St David’s Constituency with the aim of making the lives of our elderly and physically challenged in Grenada a little easier.

50 wheelchairs and 100 fully extendable chrome canes for walking support are being distributed across the island to people with the biggest needs. In addition, healthcare facilities such as Dorothy Hopkin Home, Princess Alice Hospital in St Andrew, General Hospital in St George’s, as well as medical clinics in Belle Vue, Westerhall, Perdmontemps, Crochu and Vincennes have also been accommodated thus far.

With 120 wheelchairs distributed in 2020, this comes as a follow-up initiative, catering to an overwhelming response from the community. If you have anyone in your circle in need of such assistance, please feel free to share or contact us directly.

