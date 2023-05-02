It is with great sadness that Prime Minister Hon. Dickon Mitchell learnt of the passing of Managing Director of the Grenada Broadcasting Network (GBN) Odette Campbell this morning.

Campbell was a well-respected journalist with a strong work ethic and a sincere passion for her craft. Her impact on Grenada’s media industry will long be remembered, touching the lives of journalists and viewers for over 30 years in the industry.

As a former lecturer at the T A Marryshow Community College, where she taught Media Management and other courses in the Associate Degree in Media Studies programme, Campbell used her knowledge and experience to train and upgrade younger colleagues in the field. Her efforts sought to ensure that all media practitioners were trained and certified, a step she saw as the main foundation in raising the bar of the local media fraternity.

“On behalf of the Government of Grenada, I extend condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Mrs Odette Campbell for this grave loss. May her soul rest in perfect peace,” Prime Minister Mitchell said upon receiving the sad news.

Campbell was a mentor and friend to many, and she will be greatly missed.

GIS