by Linda Straker

“Unleash” is a 3-day conference for creative and cultural industries

Creative Economy also referred to as Orange Economy

Office of Creative Affairs to work in tandem with Grenada Cultural Foundation, Department of Culture, and other cultural associations

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell wants financial institutions to actively support people who earn their livelihood through the various sectors in the creative industries because the creative economy represents several things, including foreign exchange and economic diversification.

“I am, therefore, inviting our partners in the private sector to come on board, the creative sector is worthy of your financial support, and it’s worthy of your financial investment. This sector represents exciting possibilities for economic diversification, foreign exchange earnings, and gross domestic product growth, positives for the private sector and development for Grenada overall,” he said, in delivering the keynote address at “Unleash” a 3-day conference for the creative and cultural industries.

“We, therefore, look forward to actively partnering with you in the private sector in supporting Grenada’s creative economy,” he said, sharing some details on the Government for the Creative Economy policy, also referred to as the Orange Economy.

“The policy interventions that we are contemplating will involve initiatives not just with the private sector but also with a wide cross-section of stakeholders.” The Prime Minister informed participants that the recently established Office of Creative Affairs would work in tandem with the Grenada Cultural Foundation, the Department of Culture, and other cultural associations to achieve the policy objectives.

“In our quest to build our creative economy, we also understand the need to reach out beyond the shores of Grenada. We need to hold hands and create synergies with our brothers and sisters across the region with a view to learning from their experiences and best practices where possible.” Participants included entertainers, fashion designers, authors, graphic designers, and photographers.

The conference aims to foster knowledge sharing, business development, and networking opportunities by bringing together creatives, policymakers, financiers, educators, and other stakeholders. “Through meaningful discussions and collaborations, the conference aims to explore the development potential of this dynamic sector,” said Minister for Creative Affairs Lennox Andrews.

Among the speakers scheduled to address the conference are Dr Keith Nurse, President, College of Science Technology and Applied Arts, Trinidad and Tobago; Dr Didacus Jules, Director General of the OECS; Dr Justin Koo of The UWI, and Allyson Francis, Trade and Investment Specialist.