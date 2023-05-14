Prime Minister Honourable Dickon Mitchell travelled to London, United Kingdom on 13 May to attend the 8th edition of the Investment Migration Forum, one of the most significant Residence and Citizenship by Investment (CBI) events in the world.

The Forum, which runs from 15 – 18 May, 2023, brings together leading stakeholders in the field and provides an excellent opportunity to market Grenada’s CBI Industry. To date, total receipts from the CBI programme over the period 2016 – 2022 average 3.5% of Grenada’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) annually. The programme has also created job opportunities for over 2,400 Grenadian citizens.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by Thomas Anthony, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Grenada CBI Unit; Karline Purcell, Deputy CEO; and Ronald Theodore, Member of the CBI Committee.

The delegation is scheduled to return on Friday, 19 May 2023.

Honourable Philip Telesford, Minister for Social and Community Development, Housing and Gender Affairs with responsibility for Community Development and Housing, has been appointed Acting Prime Minister in the absence of Prime Minister Mitchell.

GIS

Continue Reading