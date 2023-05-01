by Curlan Campbell

Ashanti Footprints is dedicated to supporting next generation of talents

Potential of creative industries for Grenada is huge

Enough resources within Grenada and diaspora to develop and maintain an engaging performing arts field

“Embers among dry wood waiting to be fanned to catch ablaze,” describes the current state of the performing arts in Grenada.

Judy Antoine of Ashanti Footprints believes this is indeed the case as the potential of creative industries for the growth of small island economies like Grenada is huge, but this can only be realised if there is a serious injection of financial resources and technical support for local practitioners.

Antoine believes that cultural practitioners in the performing arts should not have to operate within an environment with little economic security and opportunities to earn a living. “We have a wealth of talent in Grenada, and there are individuals and groups who are dedicated to developing and monetising creative talents to improve our standard of living,” she said. “Should it be that if you are artistically talented, you must automatically have a Plan B for your life?”

Antoine understands the obstacles to pursue dreams within the creative sector when you come from the Caribbean. She also cited the everyday experience of the few cultural practitioners who can perform at hotels and even suggested that a trade union represent cultural practitioners. “A few people have opportunities to perform at hotels, but often many things are lacking: the way people are treated, having to dress in toilets, not being paid by the contractors,” she added. “But these are the minuses, and problems have solutions, so we can work on these. What about having a [trade] union that represents artists/performers’ interests?”

Ashanti Footprints, established by Godfrey Luke and Judy Antoine from Chantimelle, was formed as a cultural performing arts group dedicated to supporting the next generation of talents, serving youth in several community areas, including Chantimelle, La Mode and Hermitage, St Patrick; Carrierre, Upper and Lower St John, St Andrew, Ford, Telescope and Grand Bras in St Andrew and St Patrick. The group, which started in 2012, was officially registered in 2017. They have and continue to work with various schools doing cultural and performing arts and handicrafts. They empower children and youth through dance, drumming, singing, drama, handicraft, stilt-walking, costume design and academic support.

“A concerted effort to maintain performing arts in schools will give the youths a stake in how the performing arts and culture move ahead in our society,” Antoine continued. “The introduction of even a short-term performing arts or cultural program at TAMCC, diploma or degree, will encourage our youths to not give up on their creativity. We have enough resources within Grenada and in the diaspora to develop and maintain an engaging performing arts field.”

Recently, Ashanti Footprints was involved in a cultural exchange programme with Fyzabad Connection Theatre Company (FCTC) members from Trinidad and Tobago. Godfrey Luke, a past Fyzabad Connection Theatre Company member, initiated the exchange programme.

During the group’s fourth visit to Grenada, they conducted free workshops and performances of their notable play about incest entitled “My Father’s Child,” written by award-winning Trinidadian playwright Zeno Obi Constance. The FCTC performed the play at the Grenada National Museum, St Joseph’s Convent Grenville, Harford Village Community Centre and T A Marryshow Community College (TAMCC). They also did cultural presentations at Calliste Government School and St Andrew’s RC School.

Antoine said these performances were impactful and left a lasting impression on the audience. “People were deeply moved by the play. The audience was encouraged to respond to the characters in the play, and sometimes, you could hear audience members crying aloud,” she said. “People would admonish the characters and also offer support through their verbal responses. The discussion after the play was encouraging as folks offered advice to those suffering from the trauma of incest and sexual abuse. The need to listen was emphasised to create safe spaces for victims to share their experiences, as well as the need to not judge victims and retraumatise them.”

“The children loved the cultural performances with drumming by Godfrey Luke, the Anansi story, Pierrot Grenade, Midnight Robber and calypso from popular Calypso Monarch Finalist Meguella Simon,” she continued. “But “My Father’s Child” with an award-winning cast, touched people in a special way. Teachers asked for the company to return to do the play in schools all over Grenada. Some audience members felt it was their stories being shared, and folks brought others to witness the play more than once.”

As part of the exchange, Ashanti Footprints also facilitated a visit by drumming and rhythm section groups, Timbales Guy and Youths with Rhythm from Siparia, Trinidad. They performed with Godfrey Luke as well as FCTC. They conducted free workshops at TAMCC and St Andrew’s RC School and played with the support of the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) and GRENREAL in front of the Esplanade Mall and the Vendors’ Market.

Ashanti Footprints is raising funds to execute a cultural programme for children in South St George and facilitating other visiting groups. In addition, the group is organising an upcoming project with children in South St George that will focus on using cultural performing arts as violence intervention and prevention through drumming, stilt-walking and emotional intelligence sessions. They are also preparing to share Grenadian cultural performing arts with audiences in Trinidad.