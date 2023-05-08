by Linda Straker

Thomas resigned from political organisation

Will continue as MP for St Andrew’s North West

NNP is scheduled to have a convention soon

Dr Keith Mitchell, Political Leader of the opposition New National Party (NNP) said that he is personally not surprised by the statement issued by Delma Thomas informing the public that she has resigned as a party member.

“This is stale news for me. I am not surprised, but I wish her all the best in her future undertakings,” he said. “We will continue to do our work in that constituency, which in my view, is a NNP stronghold. We will organise ourselves politically going forward.”

Though Thomas resigned from the political organisation, she will continue to serve as the Member of Parliament for the Constituency of St Andrew’s North West, which she has represented in the Lower House of Parliament since 2013.

In her statement on Monday, 8 May 2023, Thomas, who served as Minister for Social Development, said she resigned by handing her letter to Oliver Joseph, chairman of the party. He is yet to confirm when he received the letter.

“My continuation as a member of the party had become untenable following my many attempts to promote the democratisation of the organisation, and the consequent orchestrated backlash from an extremely small section of the party’s leadership,” read the statement. “My attempts to properly represent the people of St Andrew’s North West from within the organisation has consequently been also frustrated. I will remain a Member of Parliament, and through the Grace of God, intend to continue serving the people for this entire parliamentary term.”

“I will also remain committed to the principles of good governance, truth, and solidarity. In short order, I will speak extensively on matters of politics, governance, and representation. I hereby ask my people, especially those in St Andrew’s North West, to continue to hold me in their prayers,” read the statement.

In an interview in April, Dr Mitchell said that as far he was concerned, there was no contention between himself and Thomas. There were claims on the media from various political analysts that the 2 were experiencing political friction.

However, Thomas, in a public meeting in her constituency, admitted there was political contention and the disagreement began after she suggested to Dr Mitchell that he hand over the leadership of the party to Peter David, Member of Parliament for the Town of St George.

The NNP, which governed Grenada since 2013, lost the 23 June 2022 General Election to the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC). This resulted in Dr Mitchell becoming the Leader of the Opposition in the Lower House of Parliament. At the swearing of that office, Dr Mitchell announced that there will be a new leader elected at the party’s first convention following the defeat. The NNP is scheduled to have a convention in the coming months.