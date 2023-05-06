Moscow, 22 March 2023

Statement by the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation

(excerpts)

The decisions adopted in recent years by Russian regional courts unequivocally qualify the criminal acts of the Nazis and their accomplices as genocide of national, ethnic and racial groups that represented the population of the USSR – the peoples of the Soviet Union.

These court decisions are a logical continuation of the verdict of the Nuremberg Tribunal and the decisions of subsequent trials of Nazi criminals and their accomplices, during which, in particular, persons who were guilty of supplying Hitler’s troops with deadly weapons were convicted.

Western politicians prefer not to remember that the civilian population of the USSR, according to the plans of Hitler’s colonization and Germanization of the “eastern space”, was subject to an all-out annihilation (Entlözung). The barbaric extermination of civilians in accordance with Generalplan Ost was carried out in all the republics of the USSR that were invaded by the Nazi German invaders.

It is the inhumane acts of these barbaric plunderers that resulted in the total number of victims among the civilian population of the USSR during the occupation reaching 13,684,692 people. These were people who were deliberately exterminated, who died in forced labour in Germany, and those who died from the deliberately cruel conditions of the occupying regime.

The State Duma… hereby recognizes the criminal acts of the Nazi German fascist invaders and their accomplices against the peace-loving population of the USSR as genocide of the peoples of the Soviet Union.

