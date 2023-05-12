“Nurses play a vital role in any society; therefore, we must appreciate and show relevance and importance to good nurses.”

The words of Permanent Secretary within the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government Javan Williams as he represented Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government Hon. Tevin Andrews at a ceremony at the Princess Royal Hospital in recognition of International Nurses Day 2023.

He reminded the nurses, who were joined by colleagues from Grenada, that they have an ethical responsibility to be professional and that patients’ information belongs to the patients and their families. Permanent Secretary Williams noted that Minister Andrews is very passionate about improving the healthcare sector in Carriacou and Petite Martinique and is looking at working with various organisations to ensure residents get more direct care here.

Celebrating under the theme, “Our Nurses, Our Future”, President of the Grenada Nurses Association Nikiesha St Bernard said the day provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of nursing and recognise their valuable contribution to the profession, as it is a calling.

Several nurses attached to the Princess Royal Hospital and clinics were presented with certificates for their service.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs