The Ministry of Infrastructure, Public Utilities, Civil Aviation & Transportation informs the general public that with effect from 5 May 2023, there will be no vending at the Grenada National Stadium.

The general public is informed that all vending will return to the St George’s Market from the said date.

The Ministry apologises for any inconvenience caused.

The Ministry of Infrastructure thanks the general public for its continued cooperation and support in this transition process.

GIS