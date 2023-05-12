by Linda Straker

Next convention due in second half of 2023

Party constitution outlines guidelines to follow before date announced

Dr Michell would hand over leadership to individual elected by delegates

Dr Keith Mitchell, Political Leader of the opposition New National Party (NNP), told supporters of the St Andrews South East constituency group on Thursday night, that the convention of the Party will be held after constituency support groups and other arms of the Party reorganise.

After the June 2022 General Election, Dr Mitchell, following his swearing as Leader of the Opposition in the Lower House of Parliament, announced that he would be giving up the political leader post of the NNP at the Party’s next convention due in the second half of 2023.

“There will be a process, reorganise the Party, get the groups back again, because let me tell you, if we leave the Party where it was at the last general election, I don’t care who leader emerges, the Party will go down in defeat. So, we are going to organise the Party, strengthen the ground, build the organisation…all of us in unity together, NNP will be victorious.”

Dr Mitchell said he would not appoint a new leader but would hand over the leadership to the individual elected by delegates attending the Party’s convention. “There is a perception by some people that I must just put somebody. As leader, I am not that type of individual; you the people will have a say in any change of leadership in this party, you will have a say. I may have a choice, somebody that I prefer, but if that person does not have the support of the people, then what sense is that choice,” he said while answering a question in which a supporter requested to know what will be the future of the leadership of the Party.

Roland Bhola, General Secretary of the NNP, told the meeting that the Constitution of the Party outlines the guidelines to follow before a convention date is announced. “You must have your groups organised, you must have your constituency branches, and then you pick your delegates before you can have a convention,” he said. “That is why we are saying let us build the groups, organise, and put the Party in the state, so as the general secretary, I can report to the national executive that all constituencies are now organised. The groups are in place, and the data set for convention. You cannot name a date for the convention if you don’t have the organisation,” he said.

