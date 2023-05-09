by Linda Straker

Javan Williams will serve as chairman from 1 February 2023

Appointment published in Government Gazette of 5 May 2023

Carriacou Land Settlement and Development Act came into effect on 1 January 1955

Javan Williams, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs will be serving as chairman of the Carriacou Land Settlement and Development Board for a one-year period beginning 1 February 2023.

The other members of the board are Benson Patrice serving as Deputy Chairman; Junior McNeil, Anderson Matheson, John McDonald, Henry Stiell and Kentisha Boatswain. The Act states that the Minister shall appoint both the chairperson and a deputy chairperson who shall be individuals holding offices of emolument in the Public Service.

“The appointment is for a period of one (1) year, with effect from 1st February, 2023,” said a public notice in the Government Gazette published on 5 May 2023. The notice, signed by Williams, did not say on which date the Cabinet agreed to appoint the Board members.

The Carriacou Land Settlement and Development Act came into effect on 1 January 1955. It is a body corporate to regulate and control land settlement and development in Carriacou.

According to the Act, the Board shall have the power to control, develop and re-organise in any way whatever such lands as may be vested in it as hereinafter provided in accordance with the economic and social requirements of the community and with the need for conserving the natural resources of soil, forest and water and to lease any part of such lands on such terms and conditions as the Board may from time to time deem necessary.

The funds of the Board shall consist of —

(a) such sum or sums of money as may be granted to the Board by statute

(b) such sum or sums of money as may be granted to the Board from time to time by resolution of the House of Representatives

(c) such sum or sums of money as may, from time to time, accrue to the Board in respect of rental of properties, or interest on such funds as may from time to time be on deposit and

(d) such sum or sums of money as may be borrowed with the approval of the House of Representatives under Section 10

The Act states that all accounts kept by the Board shall be audited annually by the Director of Audit or such other auditor as may be approved by the Minister, and the Director of Audit and such other auditor shall have the right of inspection thereof at all reasonable times.

The Board shall forward to the Minister as soon as possible after 31 December of each year a report upon the administration of the affairs of the Board during the year, together with a balance sheet and statement of revenue and expenditure approved and signed by the Director of Audit or by such other auditor as may have been approved by the Minister. “The report, balance sheet and statement of revenue and expenditure shall be laid before the House of Representatives.”

The legislation explained that the Board shall be liable for ensuring the payment of the tax on real property required to be paid by virtue of the Real Property Act, Chapter 275, in respect of all real property vested in the Board.

Continue Reading